Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 mission in 2018, Anders said in a video, “As I looked down at the Earth, which is about the size of your fist at arm’s length, I’m thinking, ‘This is not a very big place. Why can’t we get along?’” He added, “To me it was strange that we had worked and had come all the way to the moon to study the moon, and what we really discovered was the Earth.”