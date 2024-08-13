Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making strides in the wearable tech industry, with experts developing smart devices designed to manage our health and daily schedules. Leading the charge is Avi Schiffmann, a Harvard dropout known for creating a Webby-winning COVID-19 tracking website when he was just 17. Schiffmann's latest innovation is an AI-enabled necklace called "Friend."
What's The Deal With 'Friend'?
According to sources, 'Friend' is a sleek, AI-powered necklace that you can wear anywhere. It’s similar to the Limitless AI Pendant, which was introduced a few months back. Schiffmann promises that 'Friend' comes in various colors and is designed for comfort. He believes that wearing the AI around your neck makes it easier to interact with compared to using an app on your phone.
Unlike other tech gadgets, 'Friend' isn't designed to make you more productive or replace your phone. Schiffmann describes it as an "emotional toy" meant to help with loneliness. "I think the only successful use case of large language models is people talking about their day and feelings to tools like Replika or Character AI," Schiffmann stated.
How Does It Work?
The device features a button that lights up in different colors and can be tapped to start a conversation with the AI. It also sends responses through an app that looks like a text message. Always listening, 'Friend' can even send messages proactively. In a demo video, the device was seen commenting on a show the wearer was watching.
The latest AI device connects to smartphones via Bluetooth and listens continuously to its owner. This feature is aimed at helping users combat loneliness. Users can also tap the walkie-talkie button on 'Friend' to start a conversation, which will be answered through the app.
The company recently released a trailer showcasing the pendant's capabilities and has opened pre-orders for the off-white version priced at $99. They plan to start shipping the product in January 2025. Despite the recent setbacks faced by similar products like the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin, the company is hopeful that 'Friend' will succeed in providing a virtual companion for those seeking emotional support.