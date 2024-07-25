United States

Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are rumoured to perform Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

France is buzzing with excitement as rumours swirl about a spectacular duet at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday night. Global superstars Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are expected to perform Édith Piaf’s iconic song, “La Vie en Rose,” in a display of French charm and elegance.

Céline Dion recently posted photos of herself at the Louvre, expressing her love for Paris. She wrote, “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world.” Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was seen performing on a floating piano on the Seine River, adding to the growing anticipation.

France’s president Emmanuel Macron, has remained mostly silent about the event but couldn’t hide his excitement when questioned about Dion’s Instagram posts. Speaking to France 2, he said, “Apparently she has arrived in Paris, it’s great! I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots.”

Macron hinted at a surprise prepared by the opening ceremony director, Thomas Jolly, and his team. “I will not reveal anything,” he said with a playful smile. “There is also a surprise.”

Dion’s appearance would be her first performance since she had to pause her career due to Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. She last performed live in New York in the spring of 2020.

According to RTL, every effort has been made to ensure Dion is comfortable before her comeback. She arrived in Paris on a private jet from Las Vegas and is staying in a luxurious suite at the Royal Monceau on the Champs Elysees. Coincidentally, Gaga was also seen at the same hotel, greeting fans with blown kisses.

Reports suggest that Dion is receiving a €2 million fee for her performance and will be dressed in a stunning pink and black feather cape from Dior. Gaga, whose presence on the Seine has fueled rumours, was photographed by a fan near a white piano on a floating island on the river.

Performing “La Vie en Rose” won’t be challenging for either singer. Dion, born in French-speaking Charlemagne, Quebec, is fluent in French. Gaga, who has some French heritage, has previously mentioned that her confidence in the language improves with practice.

Dion has a history with the Olympics, having performed “The Power of the Dream” at the Atlanta Games in 1996. Speculation about her return to the Olympics began when she appeared on the cover of French Vogue in April and discussed her intense fitness regimen to recover from her illness.

