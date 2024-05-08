United States

Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured victories in the Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries. Biden won all 79 democratic delegates and Trump gained an additional 58 delegates.

Advertisement

AP
Biden, Trump win Indiana Presidential primaries Photo: AP
info_icon

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Tuesday's win gives Trump, already the presumptive Republican nominee, another 58 delegates, according to US media reports.

Trump, 77, was the only active candidate on Indiana’s Republican ballot.

President Biden, also the presumptive Democratic Party candidate, won all 79 delegates in Indiana’s Democratic primary.

Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In Puerto Rico - Manuel Balce Ceneta/ AP
Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In Puerto Rico

BY Associated Press

In Indiana, 81-year-old Biden’s name was the only one that appeared on the ballot.

The race between Biden and Trump will mark the first time since 1912 that a former president and a sitting president will do battle in the November 5 election.

Advertisement

In that race, New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson defeated incumbent President William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt, NBC Chicago reported.

null - AP/File
Biden And Trump Win Presidential Primaries In Four More States

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row
  2. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
  3. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  4. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
  5. Kerala West Nile Fever Explained: 3 Districts On High Alert | What All Do We Know About It?
Entertainment News
  1. Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said
  2. Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi
  3. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal
  4. Met Gala 2024: 'Laapataa Ladies' Star Nitanshi Goel Makes Her Debut As 'Phool', But There's One Catch
  5. Is Preity Zinta Starrer 'Sangharsh' Sequel On Cards? Here's What Director Tanuja Chandra Has To Say
Sports News
  1. Mongolia's Cricketing Journey So Far - A Nomadic Start And Few Dismal Records
  2. World Football Day: United Nations Adopts May 25 As A Day To Celebrate The Most Popular Sport
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  4. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: 'Sad' Kylian Mbappe Trudges Off... To New A Destination
  5. Giro D'Italia, Stage 4: Jonathan Milan Wins Sprint; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Lead - In Pics
World News
  1. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
  2. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  3. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
  4. Majority Of Indian Americans Support A 3rd Term For PM Modi: Diaspora Leader
  5. '...Like A Jump Scare': Stormy Daniels Recounts Details On Sexual Encounter With Trump|Day 13 Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges