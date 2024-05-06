Are Cicadas Coming To Your Town? Find Out If You're In The Invasion Zone

As the much-anticipated cicada swarm begins, an ecologist warns that parts of the United States are set to be absolutely covered by the insects. Emerging from their underground broods, cicadas have already been spotted in the southeast, encircling trees in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to local news outlet KKTV. This sight is expected to become increasingly common in the days ahead.
The invasion, caused by the simultaneous emergence of two broods, is set to blanket Illinois and large portions of Missouri and Arkansas, as well as parts of eastern Iowa, southwest Michigan, northern Alabama and Georgia, and the western end of the Carolinas, says James Loving Lichtenstein, an assistant professor in biology and evolutionary ecologist at Sacred Heart University.
Lichtenstein explains that while many cicadas are emerging, they have always been present underground, feeding on tree roots. The unique aspect of periodical cicadas is their synchronized emergence every 13 or 17 years, overwhelming predators and resulting in massive swarms known as broods. This rare occurrence of two broods emerging simultaneously hasn't been witnessed in approximately two centuries.
Native to North America, periodical cicadas typically spend several years developing underground before surfacing. Upon emergence, they remain above ground for about a month to reproduce.
Despite the unsettling sight of numerous cicadas, Lichtenstein assures that they pose no danger to humans. However, the invasion may cause damage to trees, particularly through the laying of eggs on living twigs. While this may be a nuisance to mature trees, it can pose a significant threat to smaller ones. Lichtenstein advises residents in affected areas to protect newly planted trees with insect netting, as attempts to poison the insects would be ineffective.
As the cicada invasion unfolds, people are urged to take precautions to minimize the impact on local flora while marveling at this natural phenomenon.