Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

US Shooting: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Gunfire Erupts At Park In Los Angeles

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information. 

Representational Image
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 12:05 pm

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. 

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information. 

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said. “We don't know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

Related stories

US Shooting: Man Kills 3 Children, 1 Other, Himself At California Church

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

Two Dead, Four Injured In US University Campus Shooting

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department. 

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.
 

Tags

International Los Angeles US Shooting Gunfire Shooting San Pedro LA Park LA Police Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI