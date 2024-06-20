International

US: Several People Shot At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration, Police Say

The Lake Merritt event on Wednesday night was largely peaceful, with as many as 5,000 in attendance, until a sideshow involving “motorbikes and vehicles” took place at Bellevue and Grand avenues at around 8:15 p.m. on the north side of the lake, police said in a news release on Thursday.

PTI
Several People Shot At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Juneteenth celebration turned violent when several people were shot, police in Oakland, California, said.

The Lake Merritt event on Wednesday night was largely peaceful, with as many as 5,000 in attendance, until a sideshow involving “motorbikes and vehicles” took place at Bellevue and Grand avenues at around 8:15 p.m. on the north side of the lake, police said in a news release on Thursday.

A fight broke out down the street from the sideshow and a crowd gathered in the area of the fight, police said.

“During that fight multiple shots rang out,” Paul Chambers, OPD's strategic communications manager, said. The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. While it was not immediately clear how many people were injured, police said several were struck by gunfire and were taken to a hospital, police said. There were no reports of deaths.

As officers tried to get the crowd to safety several people struck OPD officers, Chambers said. At least one person was taken into custody for assaulting an officer, he said. Police did not say how many officers were attacked.

A large police presence with as many as two dozen police vehicles and multiple ambulances were at the scene, KTVU-TV reported. Police said 28 officers and four sergeants were at the scene to monitor the event.

The mood was described as chaotic and confrontational. Participants in the celebration were seen getting verbal with police with some people criticising police response, saying they didn't respond quickly enough when people were injured, KTVU reported.

In 2021, a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt left six people injured and a 22-year-old San Francisco man dead. Police said the investigation of Wednesday night's shooting is ongoing.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lucknow: Students Protest Cancellation Of UGC-NET Exam, Ask Pradhan To Quit
  2. Kolkata: Bangladeshi National Missing From City
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak
  4. Andhra CM Naidu Visits Amaravati, Promises White Paper On The Capital City
  5. Bihar Dy CM Links Tejashwi Yadav To NEET Paper Leak Row; Demands Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Says He Shies Away From Promotional Work For Films
  2. Video: Siddharth Says 'Noise Mat Karo' As He Loses Cool At Paps
  3. Jennifer Hudson Talks About Discovering Her Father Had 27 Kids, Dreams Of Meeting Them All
  4. Rajpal Yadav Says Responsibility Of Film's Interpretation Lies With Directors, Writers
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  2. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Hails Rohit Sharma As Inspiration After Record-Breaking T20 Ton
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Captain Brian Masaba Resigns On Return To African Nation
  4. Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death
  5. ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Proteas Eye Semi-Final Spot Against Three Lions
World News
  1. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  2. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
  3. Train Collision In Chile Kills At Least 2 People And Injures Several Others
  4. Hidden Camera Found In Bushes Outside Alhambra Home After Burglary Attempt
  5. US: Several People Shot At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak