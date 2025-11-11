US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Senate passes bill 60–40 to end 41-day US government shutdown.
House members to return from recess to vote on the measure.
President Trump signals support as workers face growing delays.
The United States Senate on Monday (10 November 2025) approved legislation to reopen the federal government, moving the country closer to ending a 41-day shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — as a small group of Democrats joined Republicans to break weeks of gridlock.
According to Associated Press, the bill passed 60–40 after more than six weeks of political deadlock. The measure now heads to the House of Representatives, which has been in recess since mid-September. Lawmakers are expected to return to Washington in the coming days to vote on the legislation.
President Donald Trump expressed support for the agreement, saying on Monday that “we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”
The stalemate began when Democrats pressed Republicans to negotiate an extension of health care tax credits set to expire on 1 January. Republicans refused, and as the shutdown dragged on, pressure mounted when federal food aid was delayed, airport disruptions grew, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay.
Ultimately, five moderate Democrats crossed party lines to support the measure, helping secure passage in the Senate.
According to Associated Press, House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to return to Washington “right now,” citing travel delays caused by the shutdown. “We have to do this as quickly as possible,” Johnson said. He has kept the House out of session since mid-September, when it passed a bill to maintain government funding.
(With inputs from AP)