Putin's interview with Carlson is being seen as a propaganda victory as he railed against the West for over two hours without uncritical questioning. The interview comes at a time when Putin enjoys sympathies from the hard-right sections of the Republican lawmakers and party supporters in the United States, which has halted US military aid and financial help to Ukraine.

Carlson, a former star anchor of right-leaning Fox News, said in a monologue before the interview that he decided to interview Putin because the US public has a right to know what's happening in Russia and that the English-speaking world has not been told the truth about the Ukraine War and its consequences. He said, "Their media outlets are corrupt. They lie to their readers and viewers and they mostly do that by omission."

Criticising the US media for the coverage of the Ukraine War, Carlson said US outlets have interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in fawning pep sessions" but have not aired the Russian point of view. He said Zelenskyy's interviews have been "specifically designed to amplify Zelenskyy's demand that the US enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Ukraine and pay for it". He called it the "propaganda of the ugliest kind".

Ironically, following the interview with Putin, Carlson fawningly said in a monologue that he concluded from Putin's history lessons going back to the 8th century that Russia's historic claims on Ukraine that Putin has cited come from a "sincere" line of thinking.