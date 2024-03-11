US: Demonstration Against Israel's War In Gaza At Oscars

A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, behind a fence securing the perimeter next to the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
A protester holding a Palestinian flag reacts during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Law enforcement officers and protesters demonstrating in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza face off after the latter tried to break through a fence securing the perimeter next to the Dolby Theatre as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.