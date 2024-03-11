International

US: Demonstration Against Israel's War In Gaza At Oscars

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

March 11, 2024
Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent

A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, behind a fence securing the perimeter next to the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
A protester holding a Palestinian flag reacts during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
Protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
Law enforcement officers and protesters demonstrating in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza face off after the latter tried to break through a fence securing the perimeter next to the Dolby Theatre as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
Protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024: Protests over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

