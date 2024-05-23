US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive

In April, U.S. employers added just 175,000 jobs, the fewest in six months and a sign that the labor market may be finally cooling off. The unemployment rate inched back up to 3.9% from 3.8% and has now remained below 4% for 27 straight months, the longest such streak since the 1960s. The government also recently reported 8.5 million job openings in March, the lowest number of vacancies in three years.