UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon

UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) is a peacekeeping mission established in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces, maintain peace, and support the Lebanese government in regaining control of southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL Headquarters
UNIFIL has witnessed numerous clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, playing a key part in stabilizing the area during conflicts. Photo: UN
Two United Nations peacekeepers were injured on Sunday after an Israeli military tank fired at a UN observation post in southern Lebanon. The attack took place near UNIFIL’s (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) headquarters in the town of Naqoura, close to the Israeli border. According to a statement from a UNIFIL spokesperson, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) fired a Merkava tank shell at the post, causing the tower to collapse and injuring the peacekeepers stationed there.

Israel acknowledged the incident, explaining that its military forces were engaged in operations targeting Hezbollah fighters, who were reportedly near the UNIFIL positions. However, the tank’s fire inadvertently hit the peacekeeping post. The two injured peacekeepers received medical attention, and the UNIFIL spokesperson stressed the need for restraint and adherence to existing agreements along the border to prevent further escalation.

UNIFIL’s Peacekeeping Role

UNIFIL was established in 1978 by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after Israel’s first invasion of Lebanon. It was initially created following UNSC Resolutions 425 and 426, which called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. The mission has three main objectives: to confirm Israel’s withdrawal, restore peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in reasserting its authority in the region.

Based in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL operates in a region long associated with Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese group with military capabilities. Although many peacekeepers have military backgrounds, their role under UNIFIL is strictly non-combatant. UN peacekeepers are required to remain neutral and can only operate with the permission of the host country. Their duties range from monitoring ceasefires to facilitating political processes and protecting civilians.

UNIFIL’s Presence and Personnel

UNIFIL is one of the largest UN peacekeeping missions, with over 10,000 personnel from 50 countries. As of September 2024, some of the top contributing countries include Indonesia, Italy, India, Nepal, and Ghana, with over 1,000 peacekeepers each. Other nations such as Spain, France, Malaysia, and China also provide significant numbers of troops. The mission also includes approximately 800 civilian staff members who support its global operations.

Operations Along the Blue Line

UNIFIL operates primarily along the Blue Line, a 120-kilometre boundary established by the UN in 2000 to confirm Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon. This area, spanning 1,060 square kilometres between the Litani River and the border, is a highly sensitive region due to its proximity to both Hezbollah forces and Israeli military operations. To prevent conflict, both Israel and Lebanon are required to notify UNIFIL of any military activities or security operations near the Blue Line in advance.

UNIFIL’s main task is to monitor this border zone, de-escalate tensions, and ensure that peace is maintained between the two countries. It plays a key role in mediating between Lebanese and Israeli authorities, helping to manage the ongoing risks in this volatile area.

UNIFIL’s History of Peacekeeping in Conflict

Since its establishment, UNIFIL has witnessed multiple conflicts between Israel and Lebanon, often stepping in to help civilians and stabilise the region. In 1982, Israel launched a large-scale invasion of Lebanon, which resulted in the occupation of southern Lebanon for several years. During this period, UNIFIL’s operations were mostly limited to providing humanitarian aid and assisting civilians trapped by the fighting.

UNIFIL also played a significant role during the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a war that lasted over a month and resulted in significant casualties on both sides. Following the war, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1701, which called for a ceasefire and the establishment of a buffer zone in southern Lebanon to prevent future hostilities.

Both the United Nations and the international community have called for calm to avoid further violence, as UNIFIL works to prevent future clashes between the various forces operating near its positions.

