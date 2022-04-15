Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

We Survived 50 Days Of War When Russia 'Gave Us A Maximum Of Five': President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy in his late-night video address, gave an extensive listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops.

We Survived 50 Days Of War When Russia 'Gave Us A Maximum Of Five': President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 9:40 am

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.”

In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight.”

Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom” of the sea.

Related stories

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russian Aggression Not Limited To Ukraine Alone

Ukraine War: Russians Should Face Charges For Atrocities In Ukraine Like Nuremburg Trials, Says Zelenskyy

It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port.

Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country.

“But they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want,” Zelenskyy said. 

Tags

International Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine ' Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Invasion Ukrainian President
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week