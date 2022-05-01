Sunday, May 01, 2022
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Urges Russian Troops To No Fight

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while urging Russian soldiers to not fight, said ‘It's better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land’.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Urges Russian Troops To No Fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(File photo) AP/PTI

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:23 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die.

He said Russia has been recruiting new troops “with little motivation and little combat experience” for the units that were gutted during the early weeks of the war so these units can be thrown back into battle.

He said Russian commanders fully understand that thousands of them will die and thousands more will be wounded in the coming weeks.

“The Russian commanders are lying to their soldiers when they tell them they can expect to be held seriously responsible for refusing to fight and then also don't tell them, for example, that the Russian army is preparing additional refrigerator trucks for storing the bodies. They don't tell them about the new losses the generals expect,” Zelenskyy said late Saturday.

“Évery Russian soldier can still save his own life. It's better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land,” he said.
 

International Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War President Volodymyr Zelensky Russians War Fight Soldiers Combat
