International

Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East

Russian air defences shot down 57 Ukrainian drones over its southern Krasnodar region overnight Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday morning.

AP
Nine long-range ballistic missiles and a drone were destroyed over the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula | Photo: AP
info_icon

Russia reported some 60 drones and several missiles shot down over its territory overnight into Sunday, with Ukraine in turn saying it destroyed over 30 Russian drones. Russia's renewed offensive continues to play out in Ukraine's war-ravaged northeast.

Russian air defences shot down 57 Ukrainian drones over its southern Krasnodar region overnight Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday morning.

Local military officials said drone debris hit an oil refinery in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, but there was no fire or damage. Local news outlet Astra published videos appearing to show an explosion at the refinery as it was hit by a drone. The videos could not be independently verified.

Nine long-range ballistic missiles and a drone were destroyed over the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula, following Friday morning's massive Ukrainian drone attack that cut off power in the city of Sevastopol.

A further three drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. According to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a church roof was set on fire by falling drone debris, but there were no casualties.

In Ukraine, air force officials said air defence shot down all 37 Russian drones launched against the country overnight.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow recently launched a new offensive, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday morning that one person died and 11 were wounded as a result of shelling over the previous day.

Ukrainian troops are fighting to halt Russian advances in the Kharkiv region that began late last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a visit to China that Moscow's offensive in the Kharkiv region aims to create a buffer zone but that there are no plans to capture the city.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Showdown: Sena Vs Sena
  2. Advocate Finds Copy Of Century-Old Thane Court Order In Mango Theft Case
  3. Southwest Monsoon Makes Onset Over Nicobar Islands: IMD
  4. Bihar: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River, Rescue Operation Underway
  5. Section 144, Heavy Security Presence, Traffic Advisories: How Delhi Police Is Handling AAP Protest
Entertainment News
  1. Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure
  2. Fahmaan Khan Talks About Late Actor-Brother Faraaz Khan’s ‘Mehndi’: ‘He Had Done A Fabulous Job’
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Appeals To Voters Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra: Let's Carry Out Our Duty As Indians
  4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  5. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
  3. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  4. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  5. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
World News
  1. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  2. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  3. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  4. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  5. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup