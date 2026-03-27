Trump Signature to Appear on US Currency

Move breaks 165-year tradition as Treasury revises design for 250th anniversary

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Donald Trump Photo: AP
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  • Donald Trump becomes first sitting US president to have signature on paper currency

  • Treasurer’s signature removed for the first time since 1861

  • New $100 bills to roll out from June, with other denominations to follow

US President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on US paper currency for the first time under a change linked to the country’s 250th anniversary.

The US Treasury said Trump’s signature will be printed alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on new notes. To make this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed — the first time this has happened since US paper money was introduced in 1861.

The first $100 bills with the new signatures are expected to be printed in June, with other denominations to follow later.

Bessent said the move was tied to the anniversary and the government’s economic plans. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward… fiscal strength and stability,” he said. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name.”

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