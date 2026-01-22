Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that a settlement to the Ukraine war could be imminent, saying an agreement was “coming very soon,” as he unveiled members of his newly formed “Board of Peace” on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Trump made the remarks while sharing the stage with several world leaders during the inauguration of the board, a body he said would work towards resolving global conflicts, with a particular focus on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Shortly after the ceremony, Trump began talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also scheduled to address the Davos gathering later in the day.
According to Trump, the Board of Peace will coordinate closely with the United Nations in its efforts to promote diplomacy and conflict resolution. However, the initiative has already drawn scrutiny after a leaked document suggested the board could be intended as an alternative to the UN. Analysts caution that it is too early to assess the board’s actual role or effectiveness.
Several prominent leaders attended the launch ceremony, including Argentine President Javier Milei and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, underscoring the political diversity surrounding the initiative.
The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is being closely watched amid heightened diplomatic activity around Ukraine, as Kyiv continues to seek stronger international backing while exploring possible pathways towards an end to the conflict.