Taking Trump's 'America First' Agenda To The Next Level: Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday said he is taking former president Donald Trump's agenda of 'America First' to the next level to get the job done.



The 37-year-old told Fox News in an interview that observing foreign policy is all about prioritization. He called for decoupling from the Chinese economy but said it is not going to be easy.



"I am taking the Trump America first agenda to the next level to get the job done, Maria, and I believe I am leading and will continue to lead this field with the specificity of policy proposals and vision that I put on the table," he said.



The Indian-American politician said he is also the only candidate in modern Republican memory who's committed to ending affirmative action in this country. That is something the US President can do by executive order canceling Lyndon B Johnson era orders, he claimed.



"A decoupling from the Chinese economy will involve some level of sacrifice, but we can make those sacrifices if we know what we are sacrificing for. That is this thing we call America. At the end of the day, we got into this mess, in part by using capitalism as a vehicle to spread democracy when in fact, China was just using mercantilism on the other side,” he said.



"So what do we need to do? We need to take, I would say, dramatic steps to be able to declare economic independence and pull the economic rug out from under China. Now they're vulnerable... Xi Jinping did a lot of damage to the Chinese economy last year to hold on to power for his third term," he said.