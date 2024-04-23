Weeks after the deadly earthquakes of April 3, Taiwan was jolted by another set of earthquakes. As per the latest reports, Taiwan was struck by over 80 earthquakes in less than 24 hours. The strongest jolt was recorded at 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
As per the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured at 5.3 magnitude, with Hualien as the epicentre. However, tremors were felt all the way to the country's capital Taipei.
Hualien was also the epicentre of the deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake of April 3. This earthquake, which also triggered landslides, resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people.
Monday's earthquake also left building shaking across the country due to the numerous aftershocks.
Taiwan's National Fire Agency has reported that while no casualties have occurred due to Monday night's tremors, damage to several buildings has been noted.
The aftershocks to Monday night's earthquake continue with the latest one reported at 9:45 AM local time. As per the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the 5.5 magnitude tremor struck the sea are off Hualien County
The National Fire Agency stated in an official response that it responded to the earthquake keeping the case of April 3 in mind. As the aftershocks continue to jolt Taiwan, the NFA have also issued a warning and urged residents to avoid going to the mountains.
"There have been constant aftershocks from recent earthquakes. Coupled with the unstable weather and the possibility of heavy rainfall, The rock along many alpine trails in Taiwan is crispy. Danger of landslides and landslides may occur after strong earthquakes and heavy rains," stated the fire agency on X.
The April 3 earthquake was reported to be the strongest earthquake to have hit the island nation in 75 years. The 7.2 to 7.4 magnitude earthquake also triggered tsunami warnings for Japan and The Philippines, which were lifted later on after a detailed assessment.