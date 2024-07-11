Syndey House Fire: Father Charged With Triple Murder After Trapping Wife, Kids In Burning Home

Four days after a house fire killed three children in Sydney's Lalor Park, the 29-year-old father of the children has been charged with triple murder. As per police officials, the father has been accused of trapping his wife and seven children in the burning house on Sunday.
Three of the children - two boys aged two and six years old and a 10-month-old baby girl died in the blaze. The remaining children and 29-year-old mother are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.
The father, who had suffered internal injuries due to smoke inhalation, had been put in an induced coma.
The 28-year-old father was refused bail by a Sydney court after he emerged from his coma and was charged on three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.
As per police officials from New South Wales, the man has been alleged to be responsible for setting the fires inside the house and then trapping his family and locking the doors.
As per officials, the father was seen dragging his children inside the house and locking the door. He also tried to disrupt emergency services from saving the family and dousing the fire.
New South Wales detective superintendent Daniel Doherty stated that a neighbour had forced his way inside and managed to rescue four of the children and their mother.
"Police then arrived and had to wrestle with this man and wrestle the boy from his grasp because he was holding on to him, allegedly, and the boy was then rescued", the detective added.
As per officials, a domestic dispute may have led to the murderous act. Doherty added that most of the children were the man's biological children.