Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said the government was in agreement with the Supreme Court’s suggested amendments and they would be incorporated

Photo: Social Media
Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday passed the much-opposed Electricity Bill that seeks far-reaching reforms in the energy sector with a high target for renewable energy capability.

The Bill was passed with 103 lawmakers voting in favour and 59 against.

The opposition lawmakers urged the presentation to be delayed citing the Supreme Court’s citing of several clauses as unconstitutional.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said the government was in agreement with the Supreme Court’s suggested amendments and they would be incorporated.

The Bill in the main prescribes reforms in the energy sector by causing the unbundling of the state power entity, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) into eight units. The move the trade unions said was aimed at privatising the energy sector at a cost to national security.

The CEB was one of the main state entities that the IMF had wanted to be reformed in the ongoing bailout programme.

The minister was accused of assuming much power in energy management by the Opposition during the debate in Parliament.

The government argued that the Bill, when enacted, would lead to improving efficiency and pave the way for private sector participation in power generation transmission and distribution.

  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win