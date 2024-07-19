International

South Korea Restarts Propaganda Broadcasts After North Launches Trash Balloons

Thursday's trash balloons' batch was the seventh of such campaign from North Korea in the recent months.

North Korea flies trash carrying balloons towards South Korea |
North Korea flies trash carrying balloons towards South Korea | Photo: AP
info_icon

Tensions are on the rise once again as South Korea on Friday said that it restarted propaganda broadcasts into North Korea in response to the latter's fresh launch of trash-carrying balloons, which is a resumption of its Cold War era tactics.

In a statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it used frontline speakers to resound anti-Pyongyang broadcasts over the border between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Th broadcasts were first of their kind in about 40 days and though the content of the latest one is yet to be known, the previous broadcast of June 9 reportedly had K-pop songs, weather forecasts and news on Samsung, the biggest South Korean company, along with criticism of North Korea's missile program from a third party.

These propaganda broadcasts from the South could trigger any level of angry response from North Korea which is extremely sensitive to anyone outside, attempting to undermine its political workings.

South Korea, in 2015, had restarted loudspeaker broadcasts for the first time in 11 years, prompting fire from North Korea. As North fired artillery rounds, South Korea also retaliated and returned the fire, officials had said.

Thursday's trash balloons' batch was the seventh of such campaign from North Korea in the recent months, South Korea's military was cited by The Associated Press.

North Korea has floated more than 2,000 balloons filled with wastepaper, scraps of cloth, cigarette butts and even manure, towards South Korea since late May. It said that the balloons were a response to South's activists sending their own balloons to the North, carrying political leaflets.

Notably, no hazardous elements were found in the North Korean balloons. The last fleet of the campaign had flown across South in late June.

South Korea responded to the balloons by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with the North, resuming propaganda broadcasts and front-line live-fire military drills at border areas.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, had hinted at launching the trash-carrying balloons again, saying that South Korean balloons had been found at the border and other North areas again.

Kim Yo Jong warned that South Korean "scum" must be ready to pay a "gruesome and dear price". However, her statement had raised higher concerns for physical escalation rather than balloon launches.

South Korean military on Wednesday had said that it boosted its preparedness to face any provocation by the North, adding that the latter may fire at incoming South Korean balloons across the border or floating mines downriver.

However, it was not immediately known whether South Korea had scattered leaflets in North Korea in recent times. For years, groups led by North Korea defectors have used helium balloons to drop anti-North Korean leaflets, USB sticks with K-pop music and South Korean dramas and US dollar bills in the North.

These activities are termed as serious security threats and challenge to North Korea's ban on foreign news for the majority of its 26 million people.

North Korea had destroyed an unoccupied South Korea-built liaison office on its territory in 2021 as a response to South Korean civilian sending leaflet campaigns.

Tensions have increased between the two sides in the recent years given North Korea's missile tests and the expansion of US-South Korea military drills that are termed as "invasion rehearsals" by the North.

As per The Associated Press, experts have said that North Korea's growing ties with Russia could further empower Kim Jong Un to open bigger provocations, especially ahead of the November general elections in the US.

According to North Korean media, Kim met with a Russian delegation led by Vice Defence Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko. Kim pressed on the need for the two nations' armies to unite on a more firm stance to defend international peace and justice.

Kim had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyangyong in June, signing a deal requiring each country to provide aid to the other if it is attacked. The two nations also vowed to boost other cooperation. Analysts say the accord represents the strongest relations between North Korea and Russia since the end of Cold War.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Hails 'Lucky Charm' Aaron Ramsdale After Windies Century
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad: Five Players Who Are Unlucky To Miss Out Ft Sanju Samson
  3. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
Football News
  1. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  2. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  3. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  4. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
  5. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Delhi-San Francisco Flight Lands In Russia; Naxal IED Blast Injures 2 DRG Jawans In Chhattisgarh
  2. Beyond Jammu Encounters, It Is Mainstream Parties VS DGP In The Calm Valley
  3. Why Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Act Was A Utopia  
  4. Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG Jawans Injured After Naxalites Plant IED in Forest Of Bijapur
  5. A Violent Shift To Jammu Mountains
Entertainment News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  5. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
US News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  4. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  5. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
World News
  1. 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile, Say USGS
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: 32 Dead, Internet Suspended, State Broadcaster Set On Fire | Details
  3. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  4. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  5. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road