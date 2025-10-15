In response, Novak assured attendees that gasoline supplies remain steady, with no disruptions to the broader market. This pushback comes as Russia's economy shows signs of strain—GDP growth is projected at just 1.0% for 2025 by the government, down from 4.3% in 2024, amid high inflation, depleted welfare reserves, and increased VAT to fund the war. Economists note that while wartime spending initially boosted growth, adaptation to sanctions has allowed resilience, though mounting pressures could eventually force policy shifts.