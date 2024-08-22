International

South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel

Kim In-jae, the director of Bucheon's public health department, said at a briefing that three of the injured people were in serious condition. The injured were being treated at six nearby hospitals.

South Korea Hotel Fire
7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel | Photo: X
info_icon

A fire broke out at a hotel in the South Korean city of Bucheon on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring 12 others, officials said.

Kim In-jae, the director of Bucheon's public health department, said at a briefing that three of the injured people were in serious condition. The injured were being treated at six nearby hospitals.

Lee Sang-don, an official with the Bucheon Fire Station, said the nine-story hotel had 23 guests when the fire broke out Thursday evening.

Lee said the fire, which began on the eighth floor, was extinguished as of Thursday night. The cause was being investigated, he said.

The victims were found scattered in halls and stairways, and the number could increase as emergency workers search the building, Lee said.

More than 150 firefighters and 46 vehicles were deployed to put out the fire.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  2. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  3. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  4. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Rizwan, Shakeel Star As PAK Ahead By 421 Runs At Stumps
Football News
  1. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  2. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
  3. Nico Gonzalez Omitted From ACF Fiorentina Squad Amid Juventus Reports
  4. Premier League: Chelsea Players Not Distracted By Transfer Noise, Says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  5. Bobby Clark Joins Red Bull Salzburg On Permanent Deal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
  2. Pervert, Addicted To Porn, No Remorse: Findings Of Kolkata Doctor Case Accused's Psychological Profile
  3. West Bengal Feels SC’s Wrath For Mishandling Of RG Kar Hospital Rape And Murder Case
  4. Key NDA Allies Naidu, Nitish Kumar To Oppose Waqf Bill? Here's What Muslim Board Chief Said
  5. Champai Soren May Soon Launch New Political Party In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  2. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  3. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  4. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  5. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
World News
  1. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  2. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
  3. New Delhi Needs To Send A Special Envoy To Dhaka To Signal That It Wants To Turn The Page: Shafqat Munir
  4. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  5. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Joe Root Faces Uphill Battle After ENG's Shaky Start
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court