South Africa's Top Court Rules Former President Zuma Cannot Stand In Election Over Criminal Record

South Africa former President Jacob Zuma
South Africa's highest court ruled Monday that former President Jacob Zuma is not allowed to stand as a candidate for Parliament in a national election next week because of a previous criminal conviction, a decision that's likely to increase political tensions ahead of a pivotal vote.

The Constitutional Court said that a section of the constitution disqualifying people from standing for office if they've been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine does apply to the 82-year-old Zuma.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.

The case over whether that sentence disqualified Zuma from the election came about because he had no option to appeal the ruling by the apex court that sent him to prison.

Zuma was South African president from 2009-2018 but resigned under a cloud of corruption allegations. He made a return to politics last year with a new party and has been fiercely critical of the ruling African National Congress party he once led.

