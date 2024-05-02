International

Solomon Islands Lawmakers Elect Former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale As New Prime Minister

The prime minister was chosen in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections on April 17.

Advertisement

AP
Former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as new prime minister Photo: AP
info_icon

Solomon Islands lawmakers on Thursday chose former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as the new prime minister of the South Pacific island nation that has grown closer to China in recent years.

The withdrawal of pro-Beijing former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the contest to remain head of the government to make way for Manale as their party's candidate is an indication the country could follow a similar direction.

The prime minister was chosen in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections on April 17.

Governor General David Vunagi said Manale received 31 votes.

Sogavare had hoped to become the first Solomons prime minister to maintain power in consecutive four-year terms following the election. During his previous term, China's influence increased more in the Solomons than anywhere else in the South Pacific.

Advertisement

Sogavare switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region.

Meg Keen, the director of the Pacific Islands program for Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based international policy think tank, said Manale will be a “less fiery and combative leader for the West to manage but he will continue to pursue close relations with China.”

“As the former foreign minister he helped broker the security deal with China that panicked the West. But he is also a seasoned diplomat with experience at the UN and in western countries -- he's no stranger to western engagement,” Keen said in an email.

Advertisement

She said Sogavare had pulled out of the race because his party's loss of several lawmakers at the election was evidence that voters wanted change

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media