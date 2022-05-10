Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Singapore Bans ‘The Kashmir Files’, Says It Can Cause Enmity Between Different Communities: Reports

The Kashmir Files, a Bollywood movie on the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, will be banned in multi-racial Singapore as the film has been assessed to be beyond the city-state's film classification guidelines

Singapore Bans ‘The Kashmir Files’, Says It Can Cause Enmity Between Different Communities: Reports
The Kashmir Files Credit: Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 3:06 pm

The Kashmir Files’, a Bollywood movie on the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, will be banned in multi-racial Singapore as the film has been assessed to be “beyond” the city-state's film classification guidelines, a media report said on Monday.

The authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be “beyond” Singapore’s film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Related stories

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Incorrect Description Of The Genocide

Vivek Agnihotri Honoured By Ohio State Senate For ‘The Kashmir Files’; Filmmaker Thanks PM Narendra Modi

“The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir,” the authorities told Channel News Asia.

“These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society,” they said.

Under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification, they added.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, being screened in India since March to mixed reviews, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley the 1990s due to terrorism.

The film, written and directed by Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

Tags

International Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) The Kashmir Files Bollywood Movie Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) Multi-racial Singapore Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty Singapore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action