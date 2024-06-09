International

Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons

North Korea over the weekend flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May this year.

AP
North Korea flies trash carrying balloons towards South Korea | Photo: AP
info_icon

South Korea says it will restart anti-North Korean propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in border areas in response to continuing North Korean campaigns to drop trash on the South with balloons.

Following a national security meeting, the South Korean presidential office said the loudspeakers will be installed and begin broadcasts in border areas on Sunday. The move is certain to anger North Korea and potentially prompt it to take its own retaliatory military steps.

North Korea's Rare Swipe At China's Call For De-Nuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula Sparks Tensions - AP
North Korea's Rare Swipe At China's Call For De-Nuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula Sparks Tensions

BY Outlook Web Desk

North Korea over the weekend flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May, the South's military said, just days after South Korean activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.

North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea | - X/ @koryodynasty
North Korea Flies Trash Balloons Over The South As Leader Kim Doubles Down On Satellite Ambitions

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  3. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. UP: Man Shot Dead, Three Injured In Sant Kabir Nagar
  5. UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  2. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  3. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  4. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
  5. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win