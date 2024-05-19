International

Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams

King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

File Photo
This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh | File Photo
info_icon

Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks on Sunday after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain, state media reported.

King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health,” the statement said. It did not elaborate further.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He's since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

