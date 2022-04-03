Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Saudi Arabia Culture Minister Meets SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar

The minister took to Twitter and shared images of his meeting, also attended by actor Saif Ali Khan.

Saudi Arabia Culture Minister Meets SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar
Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia meets Shah Rukh Khan Twitter/@BadrFAlSaud

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 3:59 pm

Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday posted pictures of his meeting with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. 

The minister took to Twitter and shared images of his meeting, also attended by actor Saif Ali Khan. 

Related stories

Delhi Visit To Uphold Tamil Nadu's Rights, Not For Self: MK Stalin

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy Named 'Player Of The Tournament'

Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Almost Done With Spain Schedule

He tagged the stars on the microblogging site and wrote that the meeting was to explore "partnership opportunities" together.

"It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan and explore partnership opportunities together! #SaudiMinistryOfCulture #Saudivision2030," the tweet read.

The date and venue of the meeting is not yet known. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his big scale actioner "Pathaan", set to open in cinemas next January, while Salman will be seen in "Tiger 3", which will release theatrically in April 2023.

Akshay, who was recently seen in "Bachchhan Paandey", has a packed slate with films like "Prithviraj", "Raksha Bandhan", "Ram Setu" and "Selfiee" among others. 

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in "Vikram Vedha", co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

Tags

International National Art & Entertainment Saudi Arabia India-Saudi Arabia Bollywood Celebrities Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Saif Ali Khan Akshay Kumar Ministry Of Culture
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit