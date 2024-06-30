Saudi Arabia, Canada And More Issue Advisory For Lebanon Amid Fears Of War Between Israel-Hezbollah

As tensions between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continue to rise, many countries have issued travel advisories and alerts for citizens in Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia, Canada, the United States, India and many more have issued advisories for citizens in Lebanon amid fears of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia Urges Citizens To 'Leave Immediately'
In a statement issued on June 29, the Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that it was closely following the developments in south Lebanon and has issued a "travel ban" for the same.
The advisory issued by the kingdom called on all citizens "to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon".
'Avoid All Travel' - Canada To Canadians In Lebanon
Canada has also urged Canadians to "avoid all travel" to Lebanon.
"The security situation can deteriorate further without warning. If the armed conflict intensifies it could impact your ability to depart the country by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions," reads the official advisory.
Furthermore, the Canadian government has stated that citizens in Lebanon "should not rely on the Government of Canada for assisted departure or evacuation" due to the fact that Ottawa has urged Canadians in Lebanon to leave at the earliest since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.
India, US And More Issue Warnings
The Ministry of External Affairs in India has also issued an advisory for Indians and urged them to remain in constant touch with the Embassy in Beirut.
As of now, India has not issued a travel advisory but have urged citizens in Lebanon to stay in touch with the embassy.
The US Embassy in Lebanon has also urged Americans to avoid travel to Lebanon, particularly the southern regions and border areas such as the Lebanon-Israel border and the Lebanon-Syria border.
Along with these countries, Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, the UK, Austria, and Kuwait have issued advisories for their citizens to leave Lebanon at the earliest.