Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

Four killed and four injured in Lviv; one dead in Zaporizhzhia from Russian missile and drone strikes.
Over 50 missiles and 500 drones used, focusing on energy infrastructure to cause widespread blackouts.
Attacks step up as cold weather approaches, risking further humanitarian crisis for millions without power.
Intense Russian airstrikes battered Ukraine on Sunday, claiming five lives and plunging tens of thousands into darkness by crippling energy infrastructure, as Moscow intensifies assaults on the country's power grid ahead of winter.
The barrage targeted key regions, including the southern Zaporizhzhia province and the western city of Lviv, where residential areas and critical facilities bore the brunt of the attacks. In Lviv, four people were killed and four others injured in a "massive enemy attack," according to local officials. One additional fatality was reported in Zaporizhzhia, exacerbating the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, revealing that Russia deployed over 50 missiles and approximately 500 attack drones in an overnight assault aimed at disrupting energy supplies. The damage to power facilities left vast swathes of the population without electricity, with restoration efforts hampered by the scale of destruction and ongoing threats.