Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russia No Different From Other Terrorists Like IS: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to UN Security Council accused Russia of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.

Russia No Different From Other Terrorists Like IS: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(File photo) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 9:32 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes. 

In a video appearance Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.

The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video Tuesday as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv. 

Related stories

President Zelenskyy To Address UN Security Council On War Today

 'Fill The Silence With Your Music': Zelenskyy Seeks Support For War-Torn Ukraine At Grammys

Mines In Wake Of Russian Retreat Keep Kyiv Unsafe: Zelenskyy

The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.

Zelenskyy showed the U.N.'s most powerful body brief video footage of bloody corpses that ended with the words “Stop Russian Aggression.”
 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Terrorists Islamic State Group Massacre Kyiv World War II Sanctions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain