Russia Holds UNSC Meet For 'Multilateral Cooperation'; US Dismisses Moscow's 'Mealy-Mouthed Calls'

Russia, in its presidency of the UN Security Council this month, held a meeting on "Multilateral cooperation for a more just, democratic and sustainable world order", over which its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, presided.
Russia slammed NATO and the United States on Tuesday, while the latter hit back saying that its call for global cooperation was a "hypocrisy".
BEFORE THE MEETING
Just before the UNSC meeting began, Ukraine's UN Ambassador -- Sergiy Kyslytsya, read a statement on behalf of about 50 countries, including the United States. The US UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was among the several dozens UN envoys present around him.
The joint statement said that the international community must not be distracted from Russia's "flagrant violations" of Ukraine's territorial integrity, referring to Moscow's invasion of Kyiv and other Ukranian land.
The statement added that they should also not let their focus be distracted from Moscow, which is "cynically attempting to present itself as the guardian of the multilateral order".
The statement also condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the support it is receiving from North Korea which are in violation of UN sanctions and violations by Iran when these sanctions were in effect.
“The Russian Federation's continued illegal actions and blatant hypocrisy undermine multilateral and international cooperation” and “exacerbate regional tensions, and endanger international peace and security,” the 50 countries said.
WHAT RUSSIAN ENVOY SAID
Without any UN official or outside expert briefing the UNSC, Lavrov started the meeting by criticising the US for declaring "its own exceptionalism".
Quoting George Orwell's 'Animal Farm', Lavrov said, "All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others."
He slammed NATO for its "reckless expansion" in Europe despite Moscow continuously warning the military alliance, saying "special military operation" in Ukraine was launched to eliminate threats to Russia's security.
He accused Washington of doing everything possible to disrupt the global order "to contain Russia, China and other countries whose independent policies are seen as a challenge to its hegemony."
“Americans are holding the entire West at gunpoint and expanding their trade and economic war with those they see as undesirable,” he said.
Lavrov called for peace in Ukraine based on terms set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been already rejected by Kyiv.
He also called for recognition of a multipolar world, eliminating injustices in the global economy, and reforming the UN, international financial institutions and other global organisations.
RESPONSE TO RUSSIA'S ADDRESS
US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "I thought I was in the wrong room because this seemed to be a session whining about the United States and the West, and I hardly heard the world 'multilateralism' mentioned.”
She said that Russia has continuously tried to weaken the confidence in the institutions while "willfully and flagrantly violating" the core values of the United Nations Charter, "territorial integrity, respect for human rights, international cooperation".
Linda dismissed Lavrov's "mealy-mouthed calls for cooperation", urging action and calling for change to make UN better reflect today's world and the priorities of all the countries including the developing nations.
“Not, as my Russian counterpart might argue, to keep other nations down, but rather to help them build up,” she said, adding that “to ensure that everyone plays by the rules, and that the rules are fair to everyone, including the developing nations that have, for far too long, been used and abused by Russia.”
Britain's UN Ambassador, Barbara Woodward, also responded to Russian diplomat's address. She told the UNSC that the challenges faced by the world "are no less stark" than those at the end of World War II when the UN was founded.
Woodward said that since the time of WW-II, more countries are engaged in conflict now, adding that the nations need to address other things that the world is facing, such as climate change, scientific and technological breakthroughs.
Addressing Sergey Lavrov, she said, "While you tell us how you believe the world order can become more just, democratic and sustainable, your military is systematically bombing civilians in Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression, and in flagrant violation of the UN Charter.”
“What is just about trying to annex another country's land? What is democratic about trying to subjugate another country's people? What is sustainable about waging a war that has killed or injured over 500,000 of your own people?” the British UN envoy asked.
Woodward said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder of what kind of world order the former wants, "a world where might is right and powerful countries can bully and invade others with impunity".
(With AP inputs)