Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded

Rescue services scrambled to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui. The bodies were found in the localities of Pechea, Draguseni, Costache Negri, and Corod, the Department for Emergency Situations said without providing details on how they died.

Representational Image
Five people in eastern Romania have been found dead after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded in flooded areas, emergency authorities said on Saturday.

Emergency authorities released video footage that showed a team of rescuers evacuating an elderly man on a small lifeboat before carrying him to safety.

A Black Hawk helicopter was deployed to Galati to help with the search and rescue missions.

The storms battered 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds downing dozens of trees that damaged cars and blocked roads and traffic.

Authorities sent text message alerts to residents to warn them of adverse weather as emergency services rushed to remove floodwaters from homes. Some roads have also been closed.

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu canceled planned engagements on Saturday to travel to Galati county to assess the fallout.

“The Prime Minister will discuss with the local authorities the urgent intervention and support measures for the population and communities severely affected by the floods,” his office said.

The stormy weather comes as several central European nations anticipate severe flooding forecast to hit the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary over the weekend.

Meteorologists say a low-pressure system from northern Italy was predicted to dump much rainfall in most parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital and border regions with Austria and Germany in the south, and Poland in the north.

“We have to be ready for worst-case scenarios,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after the government's central crisis committee met. “A tough weekend is ahead of us.”

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk also travelled on Friday to the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw where floods are forecast. Authorities appealed to residents to stock up on food and to prepare for power outages by charging power banks.

The weather change arrived following a hot start to September in the region, including in Romania. Scientists have documented Earth's hottest summer, breaking a record set just one year ago.

A hotter atmosphere, driven by human-caused climate change, can lead to more intense rainfall.

