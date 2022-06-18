Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Putin: Russian Economy To Overcome 'Reckless' Sanctions

Russian President Putin, in his address to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum stated that the country's economy will overcome the economic sanctions

Putin: Russian Economy To Overcome 'Reckless' Sanctions
Representational image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 8:08 am

St Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's showpiece investment conference Friday that the country's economy will overcome sanctions that he called “reckless and insane”.


Putin began his address to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum with a lengthy denunciation of countries that he contends want to weaken Russia, including the United States.


He said the US “declared victory in the Cold War and later came to think of themselves as God's own messengers on planet Earth”.


Russia came under a wide array of sanctions after sending troops into Ukraine in February, while hundreds of foreign companies suspended operations in Russia or pulled out of the country entirely.


“It didn't work. Russian enterprises and government authorities worked in a composed and professional manner,” Putin said. “We're normalising the economic situation. We stabilised the financial markets, the baking system, the trade system.”


Putin noted that Russia's projected inflation rate has fallen marginally but that the current projection of 16.7% annually is still too high.

Tags

International Russia Putin Economic Sanctions St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Cold War Foreign Companies Financial Market Trade System
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up