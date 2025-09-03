Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

Despite his cautious stance, Putin suggested that a peaceful resolution may yet be possible

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Russia-Ukraine war
L: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | R: Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

- Vladimir Putin framed the conflict in Ukraine as a matter of defending “people’s rights,” rather than seizing territory.

- Putin reiterated long-standing conditions for meaningful dialogue, including the lifting of martial law in Ukraine, etc.

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western powers of deliberately obstructing peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

During a press event in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin framed the conflict in Ukraine as a matter of defending “people’s rights,” rather than seizing territory. He expressed openness to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though he questioned the value of such talks unless they were carefully prepared and produced tangible progress.

Putin reiterated long-standing conditions for meaningful dialogue, including the lifting of martial law in Ukraine, holding elections, and conducting a referendum on territorial matters. He also reaffirmed Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, citing the move as a threat to his country’s security.

Despite his cautious stance, Putin suggested that a peaceful resolution may yet be possible. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, while warning that if diplomacy fails, Russia would continue its military efforts.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister emphasized the need for a clear and ready agenda before any summit with Zelenskyy can take place, adding that all major issues must be resolved in advance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western powers of deliberately obstructing peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, as US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a high-level meeting between the warring leaders appeared to stall.

In an interview with state broadcaster Rossiya, aired on Telegram, Lavrov alleged that Western nations were “looking for a pretext to block negotiations.” He criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for “obstinately insisting, setting conditions, demanding an immediate meeting at all costs” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Arab News, Lavrov further claimed that Kyiv was attempting to derail the framework set out by earlier discussions involving Putin and Trump, which he said had “yielded very good results.” He expressed hope that “attempts to disrupt the process will be thwarted.”

Despite Trump’s push, as cited in Aljazeera, for a bilateral summit between Putin and Zelensky, Moscow announced Friday that “no meeting” was currently planned. The Kremlin has rejected any talks on security guarantees for Ukraine, arguing that such issues cannot be discussed without Russia’s involvement.

Published At:
