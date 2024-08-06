International

Protesters Storm Bangladesh Consulate In New York Amid Growing Unrest In Dhaka

Media reports noted that the reason behind attacking the Bangladesh consulate in the US remained unclear.

Protestors try to take down portrait of Sheikh Mujbir Rahman from the consulate office
Photo: X/@abhishekjha157
As protests and political turmoil continue in Bangladesh, protesters in New York stormed the Bangladeshi consulate and forcefully took down the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Visuals of protesters barging inside the consulate's building and taking down the portrait of Rahman surfaced on social media. The Consulate staff was also seen trying to stop the agitators from entering the office of Consul General Md. Najmul Huda.

The visuals show protesters running inside the establishment with Bangladesh flags, arguing with the consulate staff. Several protestors were seen chanting and taking down other items from the consulate's office.

Chaos reigned in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina abruptly stepped down as the Prime Minister and fled the country. She landed in India late night in an Bangladeshi Air Force plane and as per reports, is now in a safe house in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the Parliament as the country began gearing up for an interim government. The President's office also said that former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia will be released from prison.

Zia was jailed in 2018 after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison in a graft case.

Notably, over 135 people had been killed across Bangladesh since Hasina's exit as Prime Minister, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Additionally, the US, the United Nations and other countries are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, with the Biden administration urging the country to form an interim government on democratic principles.

The US also advised its citizens to not travel to Dhaka amid the widespread protests and violence in the nation.

