International

Promotion Of Violence Never Acceptable: Canadian Envoy On Indira Float In Greater Toronto

India has already taken up the issue with Canadian authorities. "The Government of Canada is aware of further imagery displayed in Brampton on Sunday. Canada's position is clear: The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," MacKay said on X

@HCCanInd
Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay. Image Courtesy | Photo: @HCCanInd
info_icon

Promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada, Canadian envoy to India Cameron MacKay said on Tuesday, two days after display of a float depicting former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at an event in Greater Toronto triggered fresh tensions in bilateral ties.

India has already taken up the issue with Canadian authorities. "The Government of Canada is aware of further imagery displayed in Brampton on Sunday. Canada's position is clear: The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," MacKay said on X.

The float glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassination was part of a parade that was taken out in Brampton to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.Operation Bluestar was an India Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants including their leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

India has been asking Canada to come down hard on pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil.

The ties between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

There have been instances of pro-Khalistani elements threatening to harm Indian diplomats. Days after Trudeau's allegations last year, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India. Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  2. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid
  4. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
  5. JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
  3. Sangram Singh Set To Become First Indian Male Wrestler To Join MMA
  4. Euro 2024: A Complete Visual Guide To Stadiums Across Germany
  5. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
World News
  1. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  2. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  3. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  4. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
  5. Promotion Of Violence Never Acceptable: Canadian Envoy On Indira Float In Greater Toronto
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid