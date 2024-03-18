Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton To Address Public Over Health Concerns: Report

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who has not been seen in public since undergoing surgery in January, is likely to address concerns about her health and well-being at a public event when she returns to duties, according to a New York Times (NYT) report citing a UK newspaper.
“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the newspaper reported quoting the source.
Kate and her husband Prince William, who is the heir apparent to the British throne, are “at their most open when out interacting with members of the public,” the report said.
If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it,” the report quoted a source as saying.
"The couple desires transparency but will only address the matter when they feel prepared", the source added.
The whereabouts of Kate Middleton are currently unknown to the public.
The speculation about the Princess of Wales condition has intensified during her absence following abdominal surgery on January 16. Rumours heightened this week after Kensington Palace issued an altered photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day in the UK, prompting Kate to apologise.
This has caused a media frenzy with much speculation about her health and even conspiracy theories about the couple's relationship. There has been no official word from the Royal Family about Kate Middleton's whereabouts.