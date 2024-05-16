International

Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico

Polish PM Donald Tusk said he received threats after the assassination attempt on Slovak PM Robert Fico.

AP
Polish PM Donald Tusk | Photo: AP
info_icon

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he received threats after the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico. Following Tusk’s claim, reports said his security has been increased.

Tusk’s claim came after Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico was shot five times at close range, spurring international condemnation and calls for a calming of political tensions.

Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico | - AP
‘Lone Wolf’ Who Attacked PM Robert Fico Didn’t Belong To Any political Party: Slovakia Interior Minister

BY Outlook Web Desk

"There was a lot of it yesterday," Tusk said in a post on the micro-blogging site—X saying: "today, Slovaks gave us an example of what should be done with Donald Tusk" if he decided not to carry out investment in a big airport in central Poland.

The political atmosphere in Poland has been charged in recent years, including the murder in 2019 of a liberal mayor of Gdansk who was a critic of then ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's anti-immigrant policies.

Slovakian PM Robert Fico was hit in the abdomen and the joint. - AP
Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico

BY PTI

According to Polish website Wp.pl Tusk's protection will be strengthened following the assassination attempt on Fico.

"Of course, we analyze and draw conclusions, but we do not talk about them publicly," Polish interior minister Tomasz Siemoniak was quoted as saying by the above outlet.

null - AP
At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
  2. Jammu Records Season's Highest Temp At 40.2, Two Degrees Above Normal
  3. 'I Don't Trust Her...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Outside Support' Remark
  4. Delhi Police Registers FIR In AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case
  5. Dharwad’s Lok Sabha Elections & Muslim Voters
Entertainment News
  1. Sharib Hashmi Unveils 'Malhar' Poster And Announces Its May 31 Release Date
  2. 'Jamnapaar' Revolves Around Self-Discovery Of Ritvik Sahore's Character As He Moves Up
  3. Centred Around Underage Marriages, 'Tale of Rising Rani’ Presented At Cannes Marketplace
  4. If You Give Me Right Roles And Right Directors, I Can Do Magic: Sonakshi Sinha
  5. Cannes 2024: ‘Wild Diamond’ Has A Star-Studded Red Carpet At The Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: SRH Qualify For Playoffs After Match Against GT Abandoned Due To Rain
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  3. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs - As It Happened
  4. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings And More
  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
  2. Amid Unrest In PoK, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Sets Up Committee To Find Solution To Issues Faced By Locals
  3. 10 Pakistani Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Jail In Sri Lanka
  4. Ukraine Says It Has Checked Russia's Offensive In A Key Town, But Moscow Says It Will Keep Pushing
  5. US Navy Flagship Carrier USS Ronald Reagan Leaves Its Japan Home Port After Nearly 9 Years
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup