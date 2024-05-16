Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he received threats after the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico. Following Tusk’s claim, reports said his security has been increased.
Tusk’s claim came after Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico was shot five times at close range, spurring international condemnation and calls for a calming of political tensions.
"There was a lot of it yesterday," Tusk said in a post on the micro-blogging site—X saying: "today, Slovaks gave us an example of what should be done with Donald Tusk" if he decided not to carry out investment in a big airport in central Poland.
The political atmosphere in Poland has been charged in recent years, including the murder in 2019 of a liberal mayor of Gdansk who was a critic of then ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's anti-immigrant policies.
According to Polish website Wp.pl Tusk's protection will be strengthened following the assassination attempt on Fico.
"Of course, we analyze and draw conclusions, but we do not talk about them publicly," Polish interior minister Tomasz Siemoniak was quoted as saying by the above outlet.