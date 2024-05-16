At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect

Asmita Ravi Shankar
Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico was greeting his supporters outside a cultural central in the town of Handlova when the attempted assassination took place.
As many as five shots were fired by an unidentified man during the attempted assassination of the Slovakia PM Robert Fico. Deputy PM Tomas Taraba said that Fico had been hit in the abdomen and the joint.
Soon after the firing took place, the Slovakia PM's security personnel swift lifted the wounded Fico and carried him to the car while keeping an eye out on the surroundings.
Police detained the suspect, identified as a 71-year-old writer and political activist from the centre of the European nation, at the scene of the incident.
Rescue workers were seen wheeling Slovakia PM Robert Fico to the hospital for treatment after being shot at in an assassination attempt. Fico was gravely wounded in the attack.
The Slovak PM, in a life-threatening condition, was taken to the F.D Roosevelt University Hospital for treatment. Defence Minister Robert Kalina had said that Fico fought for his life for several hours.
Slovakia Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka (R) and Deputy PM Tomas Taraba held a joint conference after the attack on Robert Fico. Estoka had termed the incident to be "politically motivated".
Several police teams have been deployed outside the F.D Roosevelt Hospital, where Slovakia PM is undergoing treatment. Policemen were seen standing guard, keeping their vigil, after the attempted assassination at Fico.
In view of the attempted assassination at Fico, police have set up boundary lines outside the F.D Roosevelt Hospital to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incident from taking place.
Slovakia Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba came to address the media outside the hospital, where Fico is being treated. He said that Fico is not in a life-threatening condition anymore. A hospital official said that Fico is in a "stable but serious condition".