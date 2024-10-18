International

People Across World Witness Supermoon

From Dharmshala in India to Berlin in Germany the magnanimous moon on the sky caught everyone's attention on October 17, 2024. Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon got illuminated as the supermoon rises during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the end of Buddhist Lent in Yangon, Myanmar.

Supermoon of October 17, 2024 Photo gallery_1
Supermoon in Dharamshala | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

A supermoon rises over the Dhauladhar range of the Himalaya in Dharamshala.

Supermoon in Yangon, Myanmar | Photo: AP/Thein Zaw
Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon is illuminated while a supermoon rises during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the end of Buddhist Lent in Yangon, Myanmar.

Supermoon in Berlin | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
The full Hunters Supermoon rises next to the Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

Supermoon in Tallinn, Estonia | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits
A flock of birds fly in front of the full moon over the city centre in Tallinn, Estonia.

Supermoon in Srinagar | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
Kashmiri women watch a supermoon rising behind the Zabarwan hills as boatmen row their boats at the Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Supermoon in Istanbul | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
A supermoon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Emirates Supermoon | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
A supermoon sets over the Persian Gulf as dawn breaks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Supermoon Missouri | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
The moon rises beyond an antique sign atop a downtown apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri.

Supermoon in Texas | Photo: AP/LM Otero
The moon rises next to a neon Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

Supermoon in Chicago | Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
An airplane flies past the moon as it rises over Lake Michigan in Chicago.

