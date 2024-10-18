People Across World Witness Supermoon

A supermoon rises over the Dhauladhar range of the Himalaya in Dharamshala.
Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon is illuminated while a supermoon rises during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the end of Buddhist Lent in Yangon, Myanmar.
The full Hunters Supermoon rises next to the Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
A flock of birds fly in front of the full moon over the city centre in Tallinn, Estonia.
Kashmiri women watch a supermoon rising behind the Zabarwan hills as boatmen row their boats at the Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar.
A supermoon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
A supermoon sets over the Persian Gulf as dawn breaks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The moon rises beyond an antique sign atop a downtown apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri.
The moon rises next to a neon Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
An airplane flies past the moon as it rises over Lake Michigan in Chicago.