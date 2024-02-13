Pentagon Chief Austin Remains Hospitalised, Will Not Travel To Brussels For Ukraine, NATO Meetings

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has cancelled his trip to Brussels to meet with NATO ministers and work on Ukraine military aid as he remains hospitalised while dealing with further health issues following prostate cancer surgery, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Austin (70) was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday afternoon to address bladder issues and admitted to the intensive care unit. It was his second hospitalization this year in Walter Reed's ICU following the surgery in December. He underwent nonsurgical procedures on Monday under general anaesthesia to address the bladder issue, his doctors said in a statement released by the Pentagon.

"We anticipate a successful recovery and will closely monitor him overnight," the statement said. "A prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated."