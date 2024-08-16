International

‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him

'I have decided to go to Gaza with all my brothers in Palestine. I will go even if the price is my life. My life, our lives, are not more valuable than the life of any child who died in Gaza,' Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas | Photo: AP
info_icon

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pledged Thursday to travel to Gaza despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed over 40,000 Palestinian lives since October, according to health officials in Gaza. 

In a speech to the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Abbas called on Muslim leaders to join him in the enclave, saying, “I have decided to go to Gaza with all my brothers in Palestine. I will go even if the price is my life. My life, our lives, are not more valuable than the life of any child who died in Gaza.”

Outlook's December 21 issue - null
Bearing Witness To Israel's War On Gaza

BY Sudhirendar Sharma

Abbas, who leads the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, condemned Israel for committing "genocide" in Gaza and stressed that regional stability hinges on Palestinians receiving their rights. "The path to peace and security begins and ends with Palestine," he told deputies, who wore scarves decorated with the Palestinian and Turkish flags.

The visit comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with Iranian retaliation against Israel looming over the assassination of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh. Abbas's pledge also follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress in July.

Abbas's speech was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a prominent supporter of Hamas and the wider Palestinian cause. In a 45-minute speech, the 88-year-old Abbas thanked Turkey and the Turkish people for their support and condemned Israel for carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. 

The statement, released on X, said that Erdogan pledged continued support to “Palestine's just cause” and to work to “increase the pressure on Israel by the international community...especially the Islamic world” to deliver humanitarian aid and bring peace.

The Palestinian Authority has largely been sidelined since the war in Gaza started when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people.

In contrast to Western nations that have designated Hamas a terrorist organisation, Erdogan has commended the group, calling it a liberation movement. He has also hosted Haniyeh in Turkey on several occasions.

Turkey has been a leading critic of Israel's war on Gaza, with Erdogan accusing the Israeli government of committing genocide and likening Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. On August 7, Turkey filed a request with a UN court to join South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  2. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  3. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  4. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Highlights: Scots Beat Dutch Women By 27 Runs
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta
  3. Barcelona Vs Valencia: Hansi Flick's 'Blind' Trust In Barca Rewarded With 'Strong' Squad
  4. Southampton Seal 15mn Pounds Deal For Aston Villa Striker Cameron Archer
  5. Oscar Bobb Out For 'Three Or Four Months' With Leg Fracture, Pep Guardiola Confirms
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Student Stabbed Inside School; Cars Torched Amid High Communal Tension In Udaipur
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Kashmir's Old And New Parties Are Rearing To Go
  4. Day In Pics: August 16, 2024
  5. Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata!
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry