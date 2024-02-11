Pakistan: Imran Khan-Backed Independents Lead In Final Tally; Uncertainty Over Govt Formation

Pakistan’s official election results were announced by the election commission on Sunday, with independent candidates affiliated with former prime minister Imran Khan winning the most seats in parliamentary elections, delivering a strong rebuke to the country’s powerful generals and throwing the political system into chaos.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, independent candidates secured 102 seats in the 266-seat assembly, with 93 of them aligned with Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, PTI fell 32 seats shy of the majority required to form the government.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), allegedly supported by the Army, secured 76 seats, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats.