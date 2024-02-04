Pakistan General Election 2024: Which Are The Major Political Parties?

Pakistan is preparing to elect representatives to the 16th National Assembly in the next general elections, which are set for February 8, 2024. This is the third consecutive civilian parliamentary election in the country of 241 million people, where no prime minister has served a full term.
With the history of military rule and dictatorship, a looming shadow of alleged military interference hangs over the 8 February vote. The country has a history of controversial elections, but this one stands out the most—with one former prime minister currently in prison and another returning from self-imposed exile with past criminal convictions swept away.