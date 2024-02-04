Pakistan General Election 2024: Which Are The Major Political Parties?

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which secured 64 seats in the 2018 elections, is a centre-right political party in Pakistan. The party is led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Established in 1993, the PML-N, alongside the People's Party, held a dominant position in Pakistan's two-party political system.

However, the party faced a setback after the 1999 coup when its splinter faction, the Musharraf-backed Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), overshadowed it for nearly a decade. In 2013, it returned to power, with Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for an unprecedented third term.

The party encountered a setback in 2017 when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified. The situation worsened as Sharif and his daughter Maryam were sentenced to imprisonment on corruption charges, though their sentences were later suspended.

In the 2018 elections, the PML-N lost both the central and provincial government of its stronghold, Punjab, to Imran Khan’s PTI. As of 2022, it holds a prominent position in Parliament under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif. Despite facing challenges and a decline in popularity, the PML-N is anticipated to be a major participant in the upcoming 2024 general elections on February 8.