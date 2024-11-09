Pakistan: 24 Killed, 46 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast

A bomb blast at Pakistan's Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 20 lives on Saturday. The explosion injured over 40 people present at the scene.
News agency PTI quoted a report by Geo News which said that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform
“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination,” news agency Reuters quoted the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.
The Jaffer Express (mentioned by Baloch) was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the Geo News report said, quoting railway officials.
PTI quoted Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson who informed that the rescue and law enforcement teams responded immediately, securing the area.
The injured and deceased victims have been transported to Civil Hospital Quetta.
Officials said that 46 injured are being treated. An emergency has been declared with additional medical staff being summoned to deal with the victims.
CNN reported that a separatist militant group The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack in a statement. The report also said that Senior Superintendent Baloch has indicated that the explosion appeared to be a suicide attack.
“The explosion happened when a large number of passengers were present on the platform,” he said.
Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He condemned the attack and termed it as “a horrific act targeting innocent civilians.”
This attack comes amid surging militant attacks across Pakistan - particularly northwest, and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.