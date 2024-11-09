International

Pakistan: 24 Killed, 46 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast

A bomb explosion at a railway station in Pakistan on Saturday killed at least 20 people.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
pakistan bomb blast quetta railway station
Representarional Image Photo: File
info_icon

A bomb blast at Pakistan's Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 20 lives on Saturday. The explosion injured over 40 people present at the scene. 

News agency PTI quoted a report by Geo News which said that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform

“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination,” news agency Reuters quoted the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

The Jaffer Express (mentioned by Baloch) was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the Geo News report said, quoting railway officials.

PTI quoted Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson who informed that the rescue and law enforcement teams responded immediately, securing the area. 

The injured and deceased victims have been transported to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Officials said that 46 injured are being treated. An emergency has been declared with additional medical staff being summoned to deal with the victims.

CNN reported that a separatist militant group The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack in a statement. The report also said that Senior Superintendent Baloch has indicated that the explosion appeared to be a suicide attack.

“The explosion happened when a large number of passengers were present on the platform,” he said.

Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He condemned the attack and termed it as “a horrific act targeting innocent civilians.”

This attack comes amid surging militant attacks across Pakistan - particularly northwest, and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Toss Update: BAN To Bat First Against AFG - Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: BAN Opt To Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND A Vs AUS A: Jurel’s Consecutive Fifties Go In Vain As Team Falls To Six-Wicket Defeat
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs
Football News
  1. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  2. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  3. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  4. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  5. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 09, 2024
  2. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  5. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  2. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
  3. Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details
  4. UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women
  5. Nijjar Killing: PM Trudeau Confirms Presence Of Khalistanis in Canada, Says Not All Hindus Back Modi
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video