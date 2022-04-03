Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan Politics: Parliament Speaker Dismisses No Trust Vote, Imran Khan Calls For Fresh Elections

In a surprise move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

Pakistan Politics: Parliament Speaker Dismisses No Trust Vote, Imran Khan Calls For Fresh Elections
Pakistan no-confidence vote AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 1:48 pm

In a surprise move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

In a brief address to the nation, Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

Related stories

Ahead Of No-Trust Vote, PM Imran ‘Confident’ Of Victory

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

His announcement came minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and already they have claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

Tags

International Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Government Fresh Polls No Trust Motion Pakistan Parliament National Assembly Of Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Alvi No-confidence Vote Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit