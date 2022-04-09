Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan Political Turmoil: PM Imran Khan Calls Cabinet Meeting Tonight

Imran Khan is expected to lose the no-confidence motion scheduled to take place later on Saturday evening, according to reports.

Pakistan Political Turmoil: PM Imran Khan Calls Cabinet Meeting Tonight
Pakistan PM Imran Khan AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 6:54 pm

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of his Cabinet ministers late on Saturday night amid political turmoil in the country. 

Khan's government is expected to lose the no-confidence motion scheduled to take place later on Saturday evening, according to local media reports.

Khan has summoned the Cabinet Meeting at 9 pm at the Prime Ministers' House in Islamabad. Important decisions are expected in the meeting, Geo News reported quoting high-level sources.  

However, the meeting has taken many by surprise as the no-confidence vote is expected to be completed by around 8 pm and Khan has little chance of survival.  

Related stories

No-Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan Expected After Iftar: PML-N Legislator

US Rejects Imran Khan’s Allegations Of ‘Foreign Conspiracy’ Against His Govt

Pakistan Parliament's Crucial Session To Decide Fate Of PM Imran Khan Adjourned Temporarily

Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the “last ball”, may delay the Opposition parties' no-confidence vote by making his Members of National Assembly make lengthy speeches on the purported "foreign conspiracy" in bringing down his government, according to sources.  

Khan has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. In an address to the nation on Friday, he reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

The US has bluntly rejected the allegations.

With PTI inputs

Tags

International Pakistan Political Tension Pakistan Pakistan No-confidence Vote Imran Khan Cabinet Meeting Cabinet Minister No-confidence Vote Pakistan Foreign Conspiracy Letter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Pro League: India Women Eye Double Vs Netherlands

Women's Pro League: India Women Eye Double Vs Netherlands

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim